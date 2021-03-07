Meghan Markle Has Accepted Kate Middleton’s Apology After She Made Her Cry, Not The Other Way Around

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t hold back on their disappointment with the monarchy as an institution, their feelings towards the royals as family members were different.

Like any family, things have had moments where they are tough, but just because the Duke and Duchess moved to California, doesn’t mean they don’t talk.

Speaking of the stories that she made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry, Meghan set the record straight.

“The narrative didn’t happen,” Meghan said. “The reverse happened.”

“She was upset about something,” Meghan said of her crying, saying that she later apologized and brought flowers to apologize.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something to do with the flower girl dresses, it made me cry,” Meghan revealed.

She wouldn’t get further into detail, saying she apologized and Meghan has accepted it.

“Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” she continued when asked why no one corrected the narrative.

Later in the interview, she said “everyone welcomed me.”

Just over a week ago, Harry spoke to James Corden about how he video calls the Queen and Prince Philip.

“We’ve Zoomed them a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around,” he told Corden. “My grandfather instead of pressing ‘Leave Meeting’ he just goes [mimes abruptly closing the computer].”

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and stay tuned to ET Canada on Monday for full coverage of the special.