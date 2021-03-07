‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Says She’s ‘Excited By All The Difficult, Brilliant, Complex Women Who Have Yet To Grace Our Screens’

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan wants to see more complex female roles in television and movies.

In an op-ed for The Guardian, the actress reflected on her television career, “Where were the messy women? The loud women, the ones who were complete eejits (idiots)?”

Remembering the time she was cast for the British sitcom “Derry Girls”, the star said, “I felt like being handed the holy grail. Erin, Orla, Michelle and Clare (my role) were the female characters I had been waiting for: properly funny, obnoxious, unlikeable at times.” Coughlan also revealed the show’s producer Lisa McGee received a note to make one of the characters “a little softer, less in your face, more palatable,” but McGee’s response, “Why?” Coughlan shared.

“So much television allows for, even centres on, deeply flawed male characters, far less so women,” the actress wrote. “It made me wonder how many complex women have been toned down, or removed from our screens, on the basis that women have to be likable above anything else.”

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Wants Interviewers To ‘Stop Asking Women About Their Weight’

When filming the first series of the show Coughlan said she became anxious about the reception after the “Ghostbusters” remake with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy got bad reviews. “Seeing my comic heroes Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy get trashed online made me fear how the ‘women aren’t funny’ brigade would react to our show,” she revealed. “But I shouldn’t have.”

“When ‘Derry Girls’ went out in 2018, it quickly became Channel 4’s most successful comedy in 13 years, proving what I’d long suspected: that there was a hunger for stories about women and girls,” the 34-year-old continued. “Women were able to see themselves in these characters.”

Coughlan added, “The best moments on the sets of ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Bridgerton’ came when the young women were allowed to be unapologetically themselves, never worrying that they might not be appealing.”

“During filming, we met Julia Quinn, author of the books ‘Bridgerton’ is based on. She explained that, yes, her books were love stories – but that the biggest romance, in a sense, was the friendship between Penelope and Eloise,” Coughlin shared.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Is Dating Soccer Player Emily Brown

“We have been written as real human beings, not facsimiles of what we think a Regency woman was.”

The Irish star said she’s “excited by all the difficult, brilliant, complex women to come, who have yet to grace our screens. Long may the sisterhood reign over us,” she wrote.

Coughlan ended the piece by shouting-out to the many on-screen friendships that have provided her joy including Fleabag and Claire in “Fleabag”, Arabella and Terry in “I May Destroy You”, Abbi and Ilana in “Broad City”, Leslie and Anne in “Parks And Recreation”, for Rue and Jules in “Euphoria” and Candy and Lulu in “Pose”.