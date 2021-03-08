Kamala Harris And Michael B. Jordan Kick Off NBA All-Star Game With ‘Special Conversation’

Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan and Kamala Harris discussed historical Black colleges and universities ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

During the conversation between the U.S. vice-president and the celebrated actor, Harris talked about how her time at Howard University shaped her career.

“I will tell you, there are two things that led me to where I am today,” Harris said. “My family, and the HBCU [Historically Black College or University] I attended, which is Howard University.”

The duo also discussed their mutual passion for basketball, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris said, “I’m urging everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn. I’ve taken the vaccine. It’s about understanding that it’s bigger than you, because it really is an extension of, ‘Love thy neighbour.'”

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have pledged $3 million to raise equity for HBCU access to COVID-19 care, relief, and vaccines.

The league previously announced that the highly anticipated game in Atlanta will open with performances by Grammy-winning legend Gladys Knight, and Canada’s own Alessia Cara.

Knight, an Atlanta native, will open the night with a performance of the U.S. national anthem, live from State Farm Arena.

Next, Cara will sing the Canadian national anthem remotely from Toronto.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 will also perform during the NBA All-Star player introductions from their respective campuses.