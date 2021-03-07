Kamala Harris And Michael B. Jordan To Kick Off NBA All-Star Game With ‘Special Conversation’

Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan and Kamala Harris will team up for a conversation highlighting historical Black colleges and universities ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

The conversation between the U.S. Vice President and the celebrated actor will take place 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7.

Harris will talk about how her time at Howard University shaped her career.

The duo will also discuss their mutual passion for basketball, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have pledged $3 million to raise equity for HBCU access to COVID-19 care, relief, and vaccines.

The league previously announced that the highly anticipated game in Atlanta will open with performances by Grammy-winning legend Gladys Knight, and Canada’s own Alessia Cara.

Knight, an Atlanta native, will open the night with a performance of the U.S. national anthem, live from State Farm Arena.

Next, Cara will sing the Canadian national anthem remotely from Toronto.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 will also perform during the NBA All-Star player introductions from their respective campuses.