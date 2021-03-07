Vanessa Bryant Shares Daughter’s Modelling News: ‘Kobe Would Be So Happy’

Vanessa Bryant told Instagrammers her late husband, Kobe Bryant would be proud of their daughter, Natalia, as she begins a career in modelling.

The 38-year-old posted a photo of Natalia on Saturday, March 6, praising her for following her dreams.

“My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️,” she captioned the snapshot. “Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modelling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. We love you.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant On Life After Losing Husband Kobe And Daughter Gianna: ‘I Can’t Say That I’m Strong Every Day’

The California native shared a post from Natalia via her Instagram Story. In the post, the teen gushed back at her mother, writing, “I love you.” Vanessa replied, “You better! You stole my face with daddy’s lips.”

Natalia signed with IMG Models in February, revealing the exciting career move in a statement released via the agency’s Instagram account. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” she wrote. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

RELATED: Meek Mill Apologizes To Vanessa Bryant After She Slams Him Over ‘Insensitive’ Kobe Bryant Lyrics

The model shared the statement on her own Instagram account, adding, “I am beyond thrilled and so honoured to be a part of the IMG family!” Vanessa shared the announcement as well, adding a GIF that said, “I am so proud of you.”