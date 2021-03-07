Daisy Edgar Jones And Sebastian Stan Enjoy Romantic Weekend Together In Vancouver

Click to share this via email

Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan spent time having fun together in Vancouver over the weekend.

The 22-year-old “Normal People” actress and the 38-year-old “Endings, Beginnings” star were spotted hanging out together around the city on Saturday.

The pair are currently filming the thriller “Fresh” together in the area.

Stan was seen arriving at Jones’ hotel before the duo wandered around the city taking photographs.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has a date night Sebastian Stan in Vancouver. — TheImageDirect.com

Later on, they walk down to a local steakhouse where they were spotted having a drink together at the bar.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan — TheImageDirect.com

An onlooker told The Sun, “Daisy and Sebastian seemed very friendly and were constantly laughing. He seemed very taken with her and touched her arm a lot.”

Stan also left a bunch of flowers outside the British star’s apartment before last week’s Golden Globes.

Jones recently split from her actor boyfriend, Tom Varey.