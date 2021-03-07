Meghan Markle Talks Archie’s Title And Conversations About How Dark His Skin Would Be

Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle got candid with Oprah about her son Archie.

The media mogul asked the Duchess of Sussex about why he doesn’t have a title, to which Meghan made shocking claims.

“They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess and that he wouldn’t receive security,” Meghan claimed.

“Our son needs to be safe,” she continued.

When Oprah asked why, Meghan answered “there is no reason.”

“I am clear on who I am and the most important title I will have his mom,” Meghan said.

“The first child of this family being of colour not having this title,” Meghan said, adding they wanted to change the convention that once Prince Charles is king that Archie would still not be titled a prince, which would afford him the security.

“In those months that I was pregnant, we had those conversations about his title, his security and how dark skin his might be,” Meghan said.

“Who was having that conversation with you?” Oprah asked.

But Meghan wouldn’t share who from the family said those things, “that would be very damaging.”