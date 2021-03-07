Alan Kim’s Emotional Acceptance Speech For Best Young Actor At 2021 Critics Choice Awards Wins Twitter

The night’s big winner! Alan Kim took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor on Sunday, and with it he also won over everyone watching at home.

The 8-year-old star of “Minari” was awarded the honour during the virtual ceremony, and appeared in a full tuxedo to accept the award over video chat.

However, despite being seeming precociously prepared for the big event, when he actually won, he couldn’t hold back his tears of joy and excitement.

“I’d like to thank the critics who voted, and my family,” Kim said before breaking down into tears. He apologized for crying before forcing out his list of people to thank from between sobs, before sharing that he hopes to be in other movies in the future.

The genuine and deeply emotional moment was one of the highlights of the night, and one of the most endearing acceptances speeches in recent memory.

Viewers watching at home couldn’t help but marvel at Kim’s tearful speech, and took to Twitter to cheer him on and celebrate his exciting victory.

OMG WHY IS ALAN KIM THE CUTEST KID EVER???? CRYING DURING HIS SPEECH!!! I WANT TO GIVE HIM A HUG!!! #Minari #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/kdWz5ZOuq6 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 8, 2021

Adorable 8-year-old MINARI star Alan Kim wins the best young actor/actress Critics Choice Award, gets emotional like one of the great winners of yesteryear, @brooklynnprince! pic.twitter.com/V8Tc8T8Lxl — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 8, 2021

ALAN KIM HAS MY WHOLE HEART WTF 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/PPGLys6T0C — em | spidey trio come home (@dayasspidey) March 8, 2021

HE'S SO PRECIOUS PROTECT HIM AT ALL COST 🥺‼️ CONGRATULATIONS ALAN KIM pic.twitter.com/uVdhFwMSZV — — ًal ✰ (@poelaroid) March 8, 2021

Me & my heart watching Alan Kim’s acceptance speech: #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/YKw5fZ16pw — Olivia Silk (@livsilk) March 8, 2021

“Minari” — written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung — tells the semi-autobiographical story of a Korean-American family as they settle on an Arkansas farm in the ’80s in search of the American Dream. The cast includes Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Youn Yuh-Jung and newcomers Noel Cho and Kim.

MORE FROM ET:

2021 Critics Choice Awards Nominations: See the Full List

‘Minari’ Wins Best Foreign Language Film Following Globes Controversy

Making ‘Minari’: Inside Awards Season’s Most Personal Film (Exclusive)