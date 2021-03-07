Meghan Markle Reveals She Actually Married Prince Harry Three Days Before Televised Wedding

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Meghan Markle has disclosed the real date of her 2018 wedding.

The former actress and Prince Harry walked down the aisle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 2019.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share The Sex Of Their Baby

However, Markle is now revealing how they secretly tied the knot earlier in the week.

“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” she shared during “Oprah With Meghan And Harry”.

Markle told Oprah that the private ceremony took place in their backyard.

RELATED: The Queen Calls For Commonwealth Unity Before Harry And Meghan Interview

During the wide-ranging conversation, the couple also shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

“Grateful,” Harry said. “What more can you ask for?”

But the husband and wife added that “two is it.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Says She Had Suicidal Thoughts But Was Told She Couldn’t Get Help

Another topic they spoke about was Archie’s title and conversations around “how dark his skin would be.”

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and stay tuned to ET Canada on Monday for full coverage of the special.