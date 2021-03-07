Prince Harry Is ‘Very Let Down’ By Prince Charles

Prince Harry spoke to Oprah about stepping aside from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex named “lack of support” for the reason they left. Both from the institution and from the British media attacking him and Meghan Markle.

Oprah questioned if the couple really did “blindside” Queen Elizabeth when they made their announcement in Jan. 2020. Harry said that wasn’t the case and spoke to his grandmother three times.

He also spoke to his dad, Prince Charles, twice “before he stopped taking my calls.”

“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said of his relationship with Prince Charles. “I feel very let down there. There is a lot of hurt that happened, but I will make it one of my priorities to make it better.”

“I love William to bits,” he added. “But we were on different paths.”

Harry called out the “invisible” contract between the Royal Family and the British tabloids.

“There is a level of control by fear,” Harry said.

Prince Harry added that he was upset that the family didn’t call out the racism Meghan faced.

“There was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show support… No one from my family said anything,” he said.

He says the family was accepting of Meghan when she joined the family but things changed after the Australia Tour.

Oprah wanted to “clear up” if Meghan was the one who “calculated” them leaving.

“I left my career, my life because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever,” Meghan said. “We were doing the training behind the scenes just to make them proud.”

Harry said he wouldn’t have left the Royal Family if it wasn’t for Meghan. “I didn’t know I was trapped.”

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have great compassion for that,” he said.

“I think [Princess Diana] saw this coming,” Harry said of them leaving the Royal Family, right after he revealed the family cut him off financially

"I think [Princess Diana] saw this coming," Harry said of them leaving the Royal Family, right after he revealed the family cut him off financially