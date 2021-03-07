Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Runway Alongside Bella Hadid And Jourdan Dunn

Meadow Walker opened the catwalk for the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 show alongside models Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn on Sunday.

The daughter of the late “Fast & Furious” actor, Paul Walker shared a look from the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Instagram.

In the clip, Meadow, 22, walked to house music in an oversized black blazer, black skirt, black tights and black heels. She wore a bold black bob with blond tips complementing her black cat-eye makeup.

“Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting,” the model wrote alongside the video.

“Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21.”

The star, who is signed with DNA models said, “I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway, I’d be absolutely terrified,” she said during her takeover of Vogue’s various social media accounts.