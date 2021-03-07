Katy Perry Gushes Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Look For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Katy Perry is hyping up her man for his Critics Choice Awards appearance. Orlando Bloom posted a photo of himself dressed and dapper in a navy blue tuxedo ahead of the 26th annual award show, and the new mom liked what she saw, so much so that she not only appeared in his post, she had to leave a comment too.

Bloom included a video of his look straight from Hawaii, where the couple are vacationing with a special cameo from his fianceé, who couldn’t help but notice that Bloom was a little overdressed for the beach.

“All dressed up to Zoom, 🤦‍♂️. See you soon @criticschoice…swipe, #DoNotDisturb lol.” The “Carnival Row” star captioned the photo.

“DADDY BLOOM MAKES ME HEART GO BOOM😍,” the pop star commented

Bloom presented the second award of the night, Best Supporting Actress to Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

The actor is wearing a patterned wool tuxedo jacket, wool and silk tuxedo trousers, tuxedo shirt, silk bow tie, and polished leather tuxedo shoes by Brunello Cucinelli.

Here’s the complete Critics Choice Awards winners list, plus all the Critics Choice Awards fashion arrivals you need to see tonight.

