15-Year-Old Laila Mach Performs ‘Deranged Version’ Of Gabby Barrett’s ‘I Hope’ On ‘American Idol’

The “American Idol” judges were won over by a young singer who hopes to become the next Gabby Barrett during Sunday night’s instalment of the show.

Laila Mach, 15, was inspired to audition after watching Barrett take part in the competition back in 2018.

The singer/songwriter got a special surprise from the country music star prior to her audition.

Appearing via video to share her support, Barrett said, “Hi, Laila! I just wanted to wish you good luck on your audition today. I know you are going to do great. Do what you know how to do best and I hope to meet you sometime very soon.”

Mach then entered the audition room to perform her own original song.

Describing the piece as a “deranged version of ‘I Hope’ by Gabby Barrett,” Katy Perry said, “you’re exactly what it takes to be in this competition and go far.”

Luke Bryan praised Mach for being able to perform under stress, adding, “It took me years to master that and I still don’t have it all the way down.”

The singer got a “yes” from all three judges, sending her through to Hollywood.