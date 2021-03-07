Zendaya Says She’s Grateful For ‘Incredible’ Critics Choice Award

Zendaya is expressing gratitude over winning a Critics Choice Award on Sunday.

The “Euphoria” actress stunned at the 2021 awards ceremony with a heartfelt acceptance speech.

The 24-year-old star received the SeeHer Award—which, as the ceremony describes, “recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”

RELATED: Zendaya Recalls Moment In Her Career When She Realized She Had Power

The actress accepted the prestigious honour from “Malcolm & Marie” co-star John David Washington and delivered an inspiring acceptance speech.

“I’m going to start by saying thank you so much to John David Washington incredibly lucky to have you as a friend, but also a scene partner,” she said. “Thank you to the Critics Choice Association for this incredible honour and SeeHer. This means so much to me, I think, as I was thinking of things to say the only real thing I can think of is, is gratitude.”

She continued, “This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year that everyone has had to continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small, to be grateful and for the people in our world and in our life, that make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure we hold on to our loved ones a little bit tighter, make sure we call them acknowledge them and tell them we love them. And, and take in moments like this and I absolutely would not be here if it weren’t for the incredible women that have paved the way for me to be here so also extremely grateful for those women.”

RELATED: Zendaya Rephrases Gendered Question About What She Looks For In A Man During ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

“So, yes, this is very very special,” she concluded. “And thank you so so much. And not to reuse the word but I am incredibly grateful for this moment.”

Last month, the Critics Choice Awards president gushed over the actress and explained why she was deserving of this award.

“We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021,” Nadine Karp McHugh said in a statement in February.

“She is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”

Past recipients of the award have been Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Gal Gadot and Claire Foy.