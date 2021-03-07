Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Explain How Tyler Perry Helped After Security Was Stripped By Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out about the lack of protection from the “Institution” after their royal exit.

During their interview with Oprah on Sunday, the couple spoke about how when they left England, their security was stripped away from them. The two moved to Canada just before Christmas 2019 with their son Archie, 1, only slightly before the pandemic lockdown.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share The Sex Of Their Baby

“While we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed,” the Duke of Sussex recalled. “At this point, everyone knew, thanks to the Daily Mail, our exact location.”

“So suddenly it dawned on me, ‘Hang on, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here,’” Harry said.

RELATED: Prince Harry Is ‘Very Let Down’ By Prince Charles

At that time, Harry said that they had their U.K. security with them in Canada. He then said that their [the institution’s] justification behind removing their security was because of a “change in status,” since they weren’t “official working parts” of the Royal Family.

The pair revealed close friend Tyler Perry let the young family live at one of his homes in California and provided them with his own security. Markle told Oprah it gave them a moment “to breathe” while they tried to figure out their next step.

The director, producer and actor Tyler Perry has also appeared on the couple’s podcast, “Archewell Audio”, alongside Sir Elton John, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, Christina Adane, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, George the Poet and José Andrés.