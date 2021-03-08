Bethenny Frankel Tweets Apology After Dissing Meghan Markle Ahead Of Oprah Tell-All

Bethenny Frankel is apologizing to Meghan Markle after dissing the Duchess ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s tell-all interview. “The Real Housewives of New York City” star took to Twitter on Sunday after watching the sit-down to empathize with the former “Suits” actress and say sorry if what she said hurt or offended Meghan.

“I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” Frankel tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the business mogul slammed Meghan and her complaints about the royal family.

“Cry me a river… the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals,” Frankel tweeted, adding a thinking face emoji.

The reality star added that she gives “Harry a break,” given what his late mother, Princess Diana, went through.

“I [100 per cent] give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events,” she wrote. “If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion.”

“I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized,” Frankel added. “I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Meghan’s friends and other celebs have since spoken out in her defense. Patrick J. Adams fought back against the royal family in a series of scathing tweets on Friday, and on Sunday, Gabrielle Union again offered Meghan her support.

which celebs are coming to Meghan and Harry's defense amid the bullying claims and tabloid controversy.

