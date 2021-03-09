Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Go Viral Make Grammy Announcement After Viral Campaign For Silk Sonic To Perform

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak really want to perform at the Grammys.

On Sunday, the award show announced its list of presenters and performers for the March 14 broadcast, but the two artists noticed a conspicuous absence: themselves.

.Paak first called attention on Twitter to the fact that his band with Mars, Silk Sonic, was not included among the list of performers unveiled by the Grammys.

YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE FUCK?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!! pic.twitter.com/nS2brA54gK — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) March 7, 2021

Mars corrected him, pointing out that was the list of presenters, sharing with him the list of performers, only for .Paak to point out Silk Sonic wasn’t included there, either.

And we’re not on this either you PRICK!!! https://t.co/iPs1W4HUvh — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) March 7, 2021

That prompted Mars to issue a statement calling on the Grammys to allow Silk Sonic to perform during the broadcast.

Mars and .Paak soon had Silk Sonic trending on Twitter, but that elicited no response from the Grammys, though .Paak did have the idea of offering his services as a drummer to performers BTS.

Feeling jilted, Mars joked, “I hope you & BTS go on to do great things,” to which .Paak responded, “Don’t give up hope!”

You never let me down champ! Only disappointed me. But shit atleast it’s top trending! Don’t give up hope! Either The Grammys or BTS is gonna hit us Back I know it. 🙏🏽 thank you guys so much!!! #LetSilkSonicThrive https://t.co/BvoFCPjtaL — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) March 8, 2021

luv y’all for helping us get #LetSilkSonicThrive trending. Still no word from The Grammys but I promise @AndersonPaak and I aren’t givin up. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

This led to a breakdown of the musicians’ relationship, or so it seemed.

Brothers for life? But you’re really gonna break up the band on twitter?BET! keep that same energy when i see you. You big toof bastard! https://t.co/QdrLoex6Cl — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Wait who tf you calling little? https://t.co/O4ByUELcnb — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Suddenly, Silk Sonic was ready to break up — but the pair would consider teaming up one more time for a reunion — at the Grammys, of course.

Maybe for one night we can put our differences aside and reunite. Not as foes but as friends. “Silk Sonic” on 3? https://t.co/oGAVAvXkNE — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

Dear @RecordingAcad we humbly accept your invitation to reunite on your grand stage. Thank you! We swear we won’t do the most. ♥️#SilkSonic https://t.co/tVEk2s9FS4 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 10, 2021

Finally, the whole thing was revealed to be a ruse to publicize the fact that Silk Sonic are indeed going to be performing at the Grammys.