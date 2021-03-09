Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Go Viral Make Grammy Announcement After Viral Campaign For Silk Sonic To Perform

By Corey Atad.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak. Photo: Getty Images
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak. Photo: Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak really want to perform at the Grammys.

On Sunday, the award show announced its list of presenters and performers for the March 14 broadcast, but the two artists noticed a conspicuous absence: themselves.

RELATED: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak On What To Expect From Silk Sonic: We’re ‘Trying To Write The Best Songs We Possibly Can’

.Paak first called attention on Twitter to the fact that his band with Mars, Silk Sonic, was not included among the list of performers unveiled by the Grammys.

Mars corrected him, pointing out that was the list of presenters, sharing with him the list of performers, only for .Paak to point out Silk Sonic wasn’t included there, either.

That prompted Mars to issue a statement calling on the Grammys to allow Silk Sonic to perform during the broadcast.

RELATED: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release Music Video For First Track As Silk Sonic, ‘Leave The Door Open’

Mars and .Paak soon had Silk Sonic trending on Twitter, but that elicited no response from the Grammys, though .Paak did have the idea of offering his services as a drummer to performers BTS.

Feeling jilted, Mars joked, “I hope you & BTS go on to do great things,” to which .Paak responded, “Don’t give up hope!”

This led to a breakdown of the musicians’ relationship, or so it seemed.

Suddenly, Silk Sonic was ready to break up — but the pair would consider teaming up one more time for a reunion — at the Grammys, of course.

Finally, the whole thing was revealed to be a ruse to publicize the fact that Silk Sonic are indeed going to be performing at the Grammys.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP