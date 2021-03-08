Prince Harry Says A ‘Large Part’ Of The Reason He And Meghan Markle Left The U.K. Was Because Of Racism

Prince Harry revealed racism in the U.K. motivated his and Meghan Markle’s departure from the country.

In an exclusive “CBS This Morning” clip from the couple’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired Sunday, Harry explained, “I remember at the Sentebale fundraiser, one of the people at that dinner said to me, ‘Please don’t do this with the media, they will destroy your life.’

“This person is friends with a lot of the editors. I said, ‘Sorry, just elaborate, what do you mean by that?’ Obviously, I knew,” he continued.

“He said, ‘You need to understand that the U.K. is very bigoted.’ I stopped him and said ‘The U.K.’s not bigoted, the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?’

“He goes ‘No, the U.K.’s bigoted.’ And I said, ‘I completely disagree.’

“But unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society.”

Harry and Meghan also spoke about being invited to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen, after announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royals back in January 2020.

However, Harry told Winfrey that the Queen’s plans then conveniently abruptly changed with her suddenly being “busy all week.”

As Winfrey questioned why the Queen couldn’t do what she wanted to do, Harry replied, “When you’re head of The Firm, there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is that some of that advice has been really bad.”