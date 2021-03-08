Oprah Says Prince Harry Told Her Neither The Queen Nor Prince Philip Made Comments About Archie’s Skin Colour

On Monday morning, Oprah Winfrey appeared on “CBS This Morning” to talk about her own reaction to her big interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During the interview, which aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that some members of the Royal Family expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin was going to be when he was born.”

Harry added, “That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”

In her post-interview breakdown, Winfrey revealed that Harry had told her specifically that neither Queen Elizabeth nor her husband Prince Philip, ever expressed those views.

“He wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey said. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, as you can see I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.”

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Winfrey was also asked about her understanding of Markle’s distinction between the Royal Family as a family, versus their role as a public institution.

“There are people surrounding the Family who are advisors to the Family who have been there for a long time, and that’s part of the hierarchical structure,” Winfrey explained. “And those people have a lot of influence and also input.”

Asked about why Harry and Meghan agreed to do the interview, despite the drama it was likely to spark, Oprah said before changing the subject, “I think they agreed to do it, wanted to do it, were ready to do it because when you have been lied about for a series of years…”