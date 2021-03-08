Steven Yeun ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ By The Golden Globes’ Decision To Put ‘Minari’ In Foreign Film Competition

Steven Yeun is trying to open new doors.

The star of “Minari” is on the new cover of GQ and in the issue he opens up about his career, the pandemic, and the Golden Globes slotting his American-produced and -shot film in the Foreign Language category.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Yeun says. “I have no desire to try to massage both sides in this situation, but it really just comes down to the idea that rules and institutions can never capture real life. And it can never really understand that what builds a place like America and what makes it great is all the people that are contributing to it.”

“Minari” won the award for Foreign Language film at the ceremony last month, and Yeun says, “If this is the thing that helps to expand these institutions and rules? Cool. That’s why we make this stuff.”

Talking about the burden of playing a Korean father in the film without reinforcing stereotypes about immigrants, Yeun admits, “I was more terrified than I’d been doing any other thing. There’s this built-in Voltron image of what an Asian dad is supposed to be, and to break through that is kind of difficult. To not just break through the expectations of others, but also to break through the gaze in your own mind.”

He adds, “We profess that we’re caught in the white American gaze, and that’s true. But we forget that we are also that gaze. That gaze is encoded into us, and the last boss is yourself.”

Looking back on his role as Glenn on “The Walking Dead”, Yeun felt limited by the character.

“To be quite honest, as an Asian person, sometimes accessing your own humanity when you’re outside in the world is not that easy,” he explains. “Because you’re usually kind of just shrunken down into your label. To not have that in my real life and to not have that in my show life was frustrating. And so I think it just started this journey of just, like… ‘Dude, I can’t.’ I’ve got to feel full. I’ve got to feel real.”

With his new success in movies, he adds, “Life is mad real right now,” but notes the toll the pandemic has taken: “We had a couple of COVID deaths in our families, and I mean… everyone’s been touched by that. And I’m not saying who gives a s**t about these [awards], like, anybody would want them.…”

As for what’s in store for him, Yeun says that he doesn’t “really gravitate towards the things that feel obvious,” and adds of being an Asian-American actor, “America is still not equipped to support the flyness of who we actually are. We’re carving out our own space. It’s frontier territory right now—still.”