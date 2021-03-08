Ash Ruder Has The Whole Room In Tears As She Performs An Original Song For Her Dad On ‘American Idol’

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house during Ash Ruder’s “American Idol” audition Sunday.

Ruder, a 21-year-old social media manager from Turlock, California, belted out an original song she wrote for her dad Bryan, who accompanied her to the audition.

In the VT, the singer revealed how her dad had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction before choosing to get sober two years ago.

“By the time that I got older, I was super-angry with my dad,” Ruder said. “But the few times that my dad would show up, it meant the world to me, and I know that he felt ashamed and felt guilt.”

She added, “There is a part of him that is there now that I never saw before” since he’s got clean.

The judges invited Ruder’s dad in to hear the track, especially given that it was his birthday on the day of the audition.

“We heard it was your birthday, and since we heard that ‘Happy Birthday’ is a really expensive song to clear on television, your daughter actually shared with us that she wrote a song for you,” Katy Perry joked.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday than that,” he said after struggling to hold it together during the performance. “Holy smokes.”

Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan could be seen wiping their eyes through the performance, with Richie saying: “You have found the only subject that does not go out of style: love.

“Your daughter witnessed your mistakes, and she writes a song saying, ‘I forgive you for your mistakes.’ I think it was a great performance, and you did well.”

Perry agreed, saying Ruder’s “healing” audition was “so beautiful to witness.”

See Ruder and her dad’s sweet reaction to her nabbing a Golden Ticket to Hollywood in the clip above.