John Oliver Accurately Predicts Meghan Markle Will Face Trouble By Marrying Into Royal Family

John Oliver had it right all along.

Following Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday night, a resurfaced clip went viral of John Oliver on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

RELATED: Oprah Says Prince Harry Told Her Neither The Queen Nor Prince Philip Made Comments About Archie’s Skin Colour

In the clip, Colbert asks Oliver about the then-upcoming royal wedding, given his status as a British man who married an American woman.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver says. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of, ‘She might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.’”

When Colbert suggests, “Well, this generation seems like nice people, right? They’re all nice people,” Oliver responds with a very ambivalent, “Yeeeahh.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Explains Her Relationship With Estranged Father Thomas And Half-Sister Samantha

He adds, “They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly, pseudo job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.