Meghan Markle Talks Scrutiny Kate Middleton Received: ‘Rude And Racist Are Not The Same’

Meghan Markle thinks the scrutiny she and Kate Middleton received from the British press has one major difference. On Monday’s “CBS This Morning”, more clips from Meghan and Prince Harry bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview aired, including one where the Duchess of Sussex discussed her sister-in-law.

Meghan compared the U.K. press’ coverage of her to the “wild, wild West,” saying that the negativity “spread like wildfire.” All of that was compounded, Meghan said, by social media, her race and her nationality, putting things at “a noise level that was very different” than that of other royal family members.

“Unfortunately, if members of his family say, ‘Well, this is what’s happened to all of us,’ or if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to… Kate [being] called ‘Waity Katie’ [for] waiting to marry William… While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like — this is not the same,” Meghan said. “If a member of his family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude,’ rude and racist are not the same.”

Additionally, Meghan noted, her husband’s family “had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something’s not true, and that didn’t happen for us.”

That press team, Meghan said during Sunday’s interview, did not correct a story that claimed Meghan made Kate cry, even though “the reverse happened.”

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do, but that happened to me,” Meghan said. “The people that were part of our wedding [were] going to our comms team and saying, ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened, but I can at least go on the record, and say she didn’t make her cry.'”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Harry noted that his family has “sadly not” apologized to him or Meghan for making them feel like they had to leave because “the feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us.”

“It would make a huge difference,” Harry said of if his family had acknowledged the racism his wife faced. “There’s a lot of people that have seen it for what it was. A lot of people. It’s talked about across the world. Yet, the very people that don’t want to see it or can’t see it, choose not to see it.”

