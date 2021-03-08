‘The Queen’s Gambit’ To Become A Stage Musical

Netflix’s award-winning series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy just might be the next musical hit.

The theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel on which the limited series is based have been acquired by Level Forward. Tevis, who also wrote The Hustler and The Man Who Fell To Earth, has seen both of those works turned into films. The Man Who Fell To Earth was also adapted into a stage musical. Tevis died in 1984.

The popularity of the series pushed Tevis’s novel onto the New York Times’ bestseller list, 37 years after its first publication.

“It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre,” Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz tell Variety of their deal, which was brokered on behalf of the Tevis Family Trust. “Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”

The company did not announce any creative talent attached to the production at this time.

In November, Netflix announced “The Queen’s Gambit” was their most-watched original scripted series with 62 million viewers worldwide. That number was later eclipsed by “Bridgerton”, which attracted 63 million viewers.

The seven-episode series has won several awards and honours, including the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series and Best Actress In A Drama for Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy’s most recent win was the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress In A Limited Series.