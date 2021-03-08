Chaka Khan & Idina Menzel Sing ‘I’m Every Woman’ For International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day just got a musical boost.

On Monday, the global humanitarian organization CARE launched the #IMEVERYWOMAN Campaign to celebrate the strength and resilience of women around the world in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CARE recruited original singer Chaka Khan and Broadway superstar Idina Menzel to perform a new version of the classic song “I’m Every Woman” from which the campaign took its name.

The video for the new performance also features appearances by Laverne Cox, Alexandra Daddario, Bellamy Young, Tory Burch, Dolores Huerta and more.

“I am honoured to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women’s Day. I hope our rendition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women — women who are changing the world by leading their communities,” Khan said in a statement. “We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year. I stand with CARE and the work they do across the globe to support women and girls everywhere. This International Women’s Day, help CARE and me spread the message that when women are healthy, educated, and thriving, we are all uplifted.”

Menzel added, “I am so thrilled to be a part of this hopeful celebration of strength for International Women’s Day. Our version of ‘I’m Every Woman’ is a beautiful recognition of the power in every woman, especially the heroes on the front lines who have been working tirelessly this past year to keep us safe and healthy. I know that when we support women, they are truly changemakers for their communities — 2020 proved that beyond a doubt. I hope that you will join me in supporting women and girls around the world and CARE’s efforts to uplift them as we work to create a better world for all.”