2021 Juno Award Nominees

The 2021 Juno Awards are almost here, but first come the nominations.

Honouring Canadian music, this year 255 nominees are having their work recognized, including The Weeknd bringing the most nods at six. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber all follow with five each.

ooofffffff im feeling feeelingss thats love from my home and there’s nothin quite like love from your home 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — JP Saxe (@jpsaxe) March 9, 2021

Of the total nominations, 95 hardworking individuals are first-time nominees with 148 nominations for independent artists.

Jann Arden will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Tragically Hip will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada and Pegi Cecconi will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Check out who else is nominated ahead of the May 14 ceremony.

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY FREEDOM MOBILE)

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe-

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

NAV

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Drink About Me” Brett Kissel

“If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” JP Saxe

“Intentions (feat. Quavo)” Justin Bieber

“Kissing Other People” Lennon Stella

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)

YOU Ali Gatie

Courage Céline Dion

Changes Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen

After Hours The Weeknd

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Ali Gatie

Céline Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

2Frères

Crown Lands

MANILA GREY

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)

Alanis Morissette

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE



À tous les vents 2Frères

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Klô Pelgag

Les antipodes Les Cowboys Fringants

Quand la nuit tombe Louis-Jean Cormier

Pour déjouer l’ennui Pierre Lapointe

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

New Mania 88GLAM

Baby Gravy 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy

Cold World Eric Reprid

Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) NAV

ELEMENTS Vol. 1 TOBi

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR(PRESENTED BY APTN)



Kîyânaw Burnstick

Church House Blues Crystal Shawanda

The Ridge Julian Taylor

North Star Calling Leela Gilday

Nunarjua Isulinginniani Terry Uyarak

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Before Love Came to Kill Us Jessie Reyez

Where You Are Savannah Ré

Solaris Shay Lia

After Hours The Weeknd

Holiday TOBi

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Akeel Henry

“Rain (feat. Swae Lee)” (co-producer Mike ‘DZL’ Holmes)

BACK HOME – Trey Songz Atlantic*Warner

“Spell My Name” (co-producer Antonio Dixon)

SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal

Jordon Manswell

“Fallin’” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton)

SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal

“Home”

PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent

KAYTRANADA

“10% (feat. Kali Uchis)”

BUBBA – KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony

“Frontstreet (Freestyle)”

FRONTSTREET (FREESTYLE) – Mick Jenkins RCA*Sony

Murda Beatz

“motive (with Doja Cat)” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown)

POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal

“Say You Love Me” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker)

SLIME & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug RCA*Sony

WondaGurl

“Aim For The Moon (feat. Quavo)” (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats)

SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON – Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal

“GANG GANG” (co-producer Vou)

JACKBOYS – JACKBOYS & Sheck Wes Epic/Cactus Jack*Sony

See the full list of nominees at JunoAwards.ca.