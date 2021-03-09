2021 Juno Award Nominees

The 2021 Juno Awards are almost here, but first come the nominations.
Honouring Canadian music, this year 255 nominees are having their work recognized, including The Weeknd bringing the most nods at six. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber all follow with five each.
Of the total nominations, 95 hardworking individuals are first-time nominees with 148 nominations for independent artists.
Jann Arden will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Tragically Hip will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada and Pegi Cecconi will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.
Check out who else is nominated ahead of the May 14 ceremony.
JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY FREEDOM MOBILE)
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe-
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Drink About Me” Brett Kissel
“If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” JP Saxe
“Intentions (feat. Quavo)” Justin Bieber
“Kissing Other People” Lennon Stella
“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)
YOU Ali Gatie
Courage Céline Dion
Changes Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen
After Hours The Weeknd
ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
Ali Gatie
Céline Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
2Frères
Crown Lands
MANILA GREY
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)
Alanis Morissette
Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing
“Ablaze”, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” – co-songwriter Michael Farrell
SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD – Alanis Morissette
Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
“Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz
MUSIC IS THE WEAPON – Major Lazer
“I Choose” – co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh
I CHOOSE (FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM ‘THE WILLOUGHBYS’) – Alessia Cara
“Welcome Back (feat. Alessia Cara)” – co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin
WELCOME BACK – Ali Gatie Warner
Jessie Reyez
Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada
“COFFIN (feat. Eminem)” – co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US – Jessie Reyez
“FAR AWAY” – co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley)
FAR AWAY – Jessie Reyez
“NO ONE’S IN THE ROOM” – co-songwriter Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman
BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US+ – Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
“A Little Bit Yours” – co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone
A LITTLE BIT YOURS – JP Saxe
“Golf On TV” – co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox
THREE. TWO. ONE. – Lennon Stella
“If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” – co-songwriter Julia Michaels
HOLD IT TOGETHER – JP Saxe
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville
Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada
“After Hours” – co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans
“Blinding Lights”, “Save Your Tears” – co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter
AFTER HOURS – The Weeknd The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal
ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
À tous les vents
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Les antipodes
Quand la nuit tombe
Pour déjouer l’ennui
RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR
New Mania 88GLAM
Baby Gravy 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy
Cold World Eric Reprid
Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version) NAV
ELEMENTS Vol. 1 TOBi
INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR(PRESENTED BY APTN)
Kîyânaw
Church House Blues
The Ridge
North Star Calling
Nunarjua Isulinginniani
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Before Love Came to Kill Us Jessie Reyez
Where You Are Savannah Ré
Solaris Shay Lia
After Hours The Weeknd
Holiday TOBi
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Akeel Henry
“Rain (feat. Swae Lee)” (co-producer Mike ‘DZL’ Holmes)
BACK HOME – Trey Songz Atlantic*Warner
“Spell My Name” (co-producer Antonio Dixon)
SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal
Jordon Manswell
“Fallin’” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton)
SPELL MY NAME – Toni Braxton Island*Universal
“Home”
PROVERB – Dylan Sinclair Five Stone*Independent
KAYTRANADA
“10% (feat. Kali Uchis)”
BUBBA – KAYTRANADA RCA*Sony
“Frontstreet (Freestyle)”
FRONTSTREET (FREESTYLE) – Mick Jenkins RCA*Sony
Murda Beatz
“motive (with Doja Cat)” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown)
POSITIONS – Ariana Grande Republic*Universal
“Say You Love Me” (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker)
SLIME & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug RCA*Sony
WondaGurl
“Aim For The Moon (feat. Quavo)” (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats)
SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON – Pop Smoke Victor Victor/Republic*Universal
“GANG GANG” (co-producer Vou)
JACKBOYS – JACKBOYS & Sheck Wes Epic/Cactus Jack*Sony
