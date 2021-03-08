Miley Cyrus Performs For Vaccinated Health-Care Heroes In ‘Angels Like You’ Video

Miley Cyrus wants everyone to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the singer debuted the official music video for her Plastic Hearts song “Angels Like You”, and added a special pandemic-era message.

In the video, Cyrus performs for a large crowd of vaccinated health-care workers at a pre-Super Bowl outdoor concert held in Florida last month.

At the end of the video, the singer appended a message of hope amid the pandemic.

“We all look forward to being together again and this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available,” she wrote. “Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”