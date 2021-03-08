‘Nomadland’ Director Chloé Zhao Dedicates Critics Choice Win To Late Sound Mixer Michael Wolf Snyder

Chloé Zhao is honouring a “Nomadland” crew member.

During Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards, the director picked up the award for Best Director on the Frances McDormand-starring film, and dedicated the award to Michael Wolf Snyder, a sound mixer on the movie.

Snyder died at age of 35, the week ahead of the awards ceremony.

“Thank you, Wolf. We honour you,” Zhao said while sharing a few special memories of Snyder.

“After a really hectic day, Wolf came to me and said, ‘Hey, Chloé, how about I just record room tone a little bit longer than I need, so I can buy you some time to think — to hear yourself better?'” she recalled. “And that’s what we did. And we did the same thing on ‘Nomadland’.”

Zhao added, “We’ll see you down the road my friend.”

Snyder’s death was confirmed by his father David on Saturday in a Facebook message, writing, “Michael took his own life sometime in the last week and wasn’t discovered until I went to check on him Monday after he had dropped out of contact for several days. He has suffered from major depression for many years. For most people, this is an illness that waxes and wanes over the years. I’m sure it was difficult for Michael that he spent most of the last year alone in his small Queens apartment, being responsible about dealing with the coronavirus.”

McDormand also shared her own tribute to Snyder. In a statement to Variety, she said, “Wolf recorded our heartbeats. Our every breath. For me, he is ‘Nomadland’.”

“Nomadland” also won Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Cinematography at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.