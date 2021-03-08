Angelina Jolie Named ‘Godmother’ Of An Important New Beekeeping Program

Angelina Jolie is continuing to do her part to help both people and the planet.

The actress’s latest humanitarian project was recently announced, with her being named the “godmother” of the 2021 Women for Bees program.

The project, made in partnership with Guerlain and Unesco, will train women beekeepers from all over the world and empower them to be entrepreneurs.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, “The 30-day program begins on June 21, 2021, at the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA) in Provence… the training will be led by the OFA, aimed to teach participants about running their own apiaries, the protocols to sustain their bee colonies, how to become professional beekeeper-entrepreneurs, and more.”

The goal is that in five years, 50 women will have gone through the program, 2,500 hives will have been built in 25 Unesco biosphere reserves, and 125 million bees will have been restocked, the publication claimed.

Reserves are located in countries, including France, Italy, Russia, Slovenia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and China.

Jolie, who will meet the beekeepers in training and track their progress, said, “When women gain skills and knowledge their instinct is to help raise others,” she added in a statement. “I’m excited to meet the women taking part in this program from all over the world. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture and environment and the role bees play in that. I hope the training will strengthen their independence, their livelihoods, and their communities.”

According to the Convention on Biological Diversity, “Of the 100 crop species that provide 90 per cent of the world’s food, over 70 are pollinated by bees. The honey bee is the most widespread managed pollinator in the world with 81 million hives producing 1.6 million tonnes of honey annually.”

The site added that “beekeeping is critical for local development as it typically requires minimal investment, generates diverse products, can occur without land ownership or rent, and provide flexibility in timing and locations of activities.”

Beekeeping is also an important source of income for many rural livelihoods.