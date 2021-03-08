‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actress Mary-Margaret Humes Says ‘There’s A Strong Possibility’ For Reboot

A “Dawson’s Creek” reboot may actually be in the cards.

On Monday, People shared a preview of the new episode of the ATX TV series, “Mother Knows Best: A Look at ’90s TV Moms”, featuring actress Mary-Margaret Humes who played Dawson’s mom, Gail Leery, on the teen drama.

In the preview, Humes discusses “the $6 million question” about a potential reboot of the series.

“There has been a secret text message going around among all we actors,” she says. “Katie Holmes and I have talked about it extensively. James Van Der Beek and I have talked about it.”

Humes also reveals that she has been working on her own idea to help get a revival off the ground.

“I actually wrote like, 190 pages of an idea for a crossover to a reboot,” she explains. “Whether it goes anywhere, I don’t know. But there’s certainly a lot of buzz about it.”

But bringing back a classic series would mean having to adapt it to the modern era, which the actress admits may pose problems for networks.

“What they have expressed is our show was so much simpler than what television is now, again because of social media,” Humes says. “And it’s like, you can actually do a show and not make any references to social media. We can pick up where we left off, let that element be there but not be so predominant.”

Finally, as to whether a reboot might actually happen, Humes teases, “As far as I know — personal information from the kids — there’s a strong possibility. I’d like to keep that hope alive for everybody, because the fans are clamouring for it and they want to live a simpler life like we had back in 1998.”