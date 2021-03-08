Diane von Fürstenberg On Learning To Embrace Her Naturally Curly Hair: ‘I Had To Own It’

After years of hating her naturally curly hair, Diane von Fürstenberg is sharing how she finally learned to embrace her looks.

The iconic designer, 74, joined Drew Barrymore on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote her new book, Own It: The Secret To Life, and revealed how photographer Ara Gallant helped her “own” her black, curly hair.

“I have curly hair… I have black curly hair and I was born in Belgium and in Belgium, everybody is blonde with straight hair with bangs. So I felt very alienated, I hated my hair,” she explained.

But fast forward to her 1976 cover of Interview magazine with Gallant, when von Fürstenberg finally learned to embrace the natural look. “I am 28-years-old and I’m doing the cover of Interview magazine. We shot the picture with my hair completely straight and I felt beautiful. But when that was done, [Gallant] took a spray [bottle] and started to spray my hair and made it all wet. I was terrified. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I just want to try something… we have the cover anyway.’ So he shot me as my hair was getting dry and all the curls began to appear. And of course, that’s the cover they chose.”

She added, “I had to admit, if I have curly hair then I’m supposed to have curl hair. I had to own it.”

Own It: The Secret To Life is on bookshelves now.

