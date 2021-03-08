Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Cradle Archie In Adorable New Photo Shared On International Women’s Day

Click to share this via email

A new photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-year-old son Archie has been released.

The couple can be seen cradling the little one in an adorable black and white image shared by photographer Misan Harriman to mark International Women’s Day on Monday.

Harriman, who photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent pregnancy announcement, wrote alongside the pic: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!”

He added, “Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ,” after they revealed Meghan was pregnant with a baby girl during their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired Sunday.

“Grateful,” Harry said of having a little sister for Archie during the much-talked about chat, adding: “What more can you ask for?”

The couple then insisted that “two is it.”

Their second baby will be born in the summer. Archie was born May 6, 2019.