Kate Middleton Virtually Sits Down With Record-Breaking Rower Jasmine Harrison For International Women’s Day

Kate Middleton is celebrating International Women’s Day in a big way.

Just a day after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, the Duchess Of Cambridge hosted her own chat with Jasmine Harrison, 21, who has become the youngest woman to row solo across any ocean.

Harrison’s record-breaking 3,000-mile row, representing team Rudderly Mad, took place on Feb. 20. The journey, which raised money for Shelter Box and the Blue Marine Foundation, took her 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes.

Jasmine Harrison became the youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic – completing the record-breaking 3,000-mile row on 20th February aged 21. This International Women's Day we celebrate her remarkable achievement & the power it has to motivate & inspire women around the world. pic.twitter.com/deHqHwEMNX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2021

Joining Middleton virtually from Antigua, Harrison opened up about her record-breaking journey.

“I think so many opportunities are closed off or just not out there for women to see, that we don’t know that’s something you can do,” Harrison said.

“That’s why I wanted to talk to you,” the royal added. “I think you’re such an inspiration to young women out there. You’re so right — unless these things get spoken about and get showcased, you never get to realize the opportunities that are around the corner.”

International Women’s Day also falls on Commonwealth Day, the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations.

To honour Commonwealth Day, Queen Elizabeth shared a message on Sunday.