‘The View’ Co-Hosts Weigh In On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview: Comments About Archie’s Skin Colour Were ‘Disturbing And Disgusting’

No topic was off-limits during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey as they dropped one shocking confession after another during the primetime special on Global.

Of course, Markle’s friends, celebrities and royal watchers weighed in the couple’s interview, including the ladies of “The View”.

During Monday’s episode of the talk show, the hosts shared their thoughts on the reveal that unidentified members of the Royal Family were “concerned” and had conversations about how dark Archie’s skin tone would be before he was even born.

“I can’t imagine being a person of colour and hearing such blatant racism, because implicit bias and stereotypes and prejudice is not shocking in a very white — only white and Royal Family,” said Sara Haines. “But to hear that was just so disturbing, disgusting, and wrong on every level.”

Continued Haines: “Their grandson happened to fall in love with someone that he really loved and here was a woman that was more representative of the way the world looks but specifically the Commonwealth. Here was someone who owned this role, who lit up, is clearly cause-driven, that was ready to commit herself.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then chimed in and added that she didn’t think “any Black woman or woman of colour was surprised” by that revelation about the Royal Family.

“Her experience, unfortunately, is the experience that we all share and have experienced in this country,” Hostin said.

“The comments about Archie’s skin colour are going to be comments that haunt them forever,” said Meghan McCain.

During the tell-all interview, neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex would reveal who exactly made those comments about their son. However, Winfrey told her bestie and “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King on Monday that it was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip.

“Queen Elizabeth has got to come out and speak about this, she has to get on the microphone and say we love our grandson we love our great-grandson we love Meghan, we are not a racist family,” co-host Joy Behar added.

