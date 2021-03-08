‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts React To Meghan & Harry Interview: ‘I Think The Word For Her Is Brave’

Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday primetime interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Global is all the talk.

Monday on Global’s “The Talk”, the co-hosts shared their reactions to the interview, in which the royal couple opened up about their treatment by the Royal Family and the British press.

Talking about Harry and Meghan’s claim that some members of the family made comments about how dark their son Archie’s skin colour would be before he was born, Sharon Osbourne said, “Now that is deplorable. That is absolute racism at its height.”

She added, “Even though it’s not a shock, I’m still ashamed about the way they were treated”

Sheryl Underwood said, “In Britain press it seems like they build you up to tear you down.”

“When you see these tabloids what they were doing to her, of course it was leading her to these thoughts. What the press was doing to her, it was awful!” Amanda Kloots added.

Meanwhile, Elaine Welteroth praised Meghan for her perseverance and for talking about her treatment publicly in the interview.

“I have so much respect for Meghan and her courage. I think the word for her is brave,” she said.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.