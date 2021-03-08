Elon Musk Reveals New Family Photo With Grimes, Baby X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Billionaire inventor Elon Musk has revealed a new family photo of himself with Grimes and their infant son, X Æ A-Xii, in an image captured at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

“Starbase, Texas,” the Tesla inventor, SpaceX founder and occasionally richest man in the world wrote on Twitter. The remark appeared to be a nod to the city that Musk wants to found in Texas.

Musk’s Twitter image shows him holding X Æ A-Xii while the unusually named child touches a bouquet of flowers. Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher in Canada, is seen looking on beside Musk. Both proud parents are wearing sunglasses, and the Texas desert is visible behind them.

Grimes and Elon Musk are shown with their child X Æ A-Xii in Texas. — Elon Musk

It was a rare glimpse of the couple with their child, whose name sparked controversy, speculation and plenty of jokes after they announced it following his birth last May.

Grimes has explained in the past that “X” represents the “unknown variable” in math, Æ is Grimes’ “elven spelling of AI” and the A-Xii is a reference to an aircraft they both like, the Lockheed A-12 Archangel.

The peculiar couple initially called their boy X Æ A-12, but later tweaked the ending to conform with birth certificate rules around numbers.

Musk tweeted a photo of himself with the child shortly after his birth, but has not shared many images of the boy since.

Elon Musk is shown with his child after girlfriend Grimes gave birth on May 4, 2020. — Elon Musk/Twitter

Musk has had a busy start to 2021. He announced a new all-citizen voyage into orbit, watched his Starship SN10 prototype successfully land before exploding, helped drive cryptocurrency values up via Twitter, and saw himself become the richest man in the world before Tesla stock abruptly tumbled last week.

Grimes has said she is working on a new album. She announced on Monday morning that she has signed a deal with Columbia Records.

The couple is reportedly living in Austin, Texas, where Musk is building a new SpaceX facility. He has also raised the notion of founding his own city in the state called Starbase.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Musk has five other sons with his first wife, Justine.

All of them have more traditionally human names than his new child with Grimes.

