Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Off Son Archie’s Chick Inn During Oprah Interview

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not only gave fans a glimpse into their new life in Los Angeles, but they also shared a look in their own backyard.

In an adorable, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment during the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pair showed off their chicken coop, featuring “Archie’s Chick Inn — established 2021.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Celebrate International Women’s Day With Special Archewell Foundation Project

During the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed they recently rescued the hens living in Archie’s Chick Inn from a factory farm. According to Markle, it’s part of their new “down to basics” lifestyle.

“Hi, girls!” Markle said as she opened the door to the coop and Winfrey quickly noticed the adorable sign.

“I just love rescuing,” she told the TV host.

RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Weigh In On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview: Comments About Archie’s Skin Colour Were ‘Disturbing And Disgusting’

The coop is named after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie, who will turn 2 in May. The couple are currently expecting their second child together, a baby girl.

Markle also gushed about her dog Guy, her rescued beagle from a kill shelter in Kentucky. The former “Suits” actress says Guy has been by her side since she first met Prince Harry.

The tell-all interview with Winfrey, that aired on Global on Sunday night, comes after the pair step down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

See some of the social media reaction to Archie’s chicken coop below:

Give “Archie’s Chick Inn” an HGTV chicken coop building competition show immediately!! #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/9ezHp3W4zj — Charles O'Keefe (@CharlesAOKeefe) March 8, 2021

Archie’s Chick Inn is literally the most adorable name for a chicken coop ever. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) March 8, 2021

How cute is it that Archie has his very own chicken coop?🥰 pic.twitter.com/cyABoCcILt — 𝔖𝔫𝔬𝔬𝔭’𝔰 𝔊𝔬𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔢🐉🛡 (@TymeMiss) March 8, 2021