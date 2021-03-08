Haim Spills On How Taylor Swift Collab Came About

Haim is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets of making their Grammy-nominated album, Woman In Music Pt. III.

Between how their collab with Taylor Swift came about to their songwriting process, the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, spill it all to Porter magazine‘s latest issue.

Of writing the album, they say they all have different songwriting styles.

Photo: Olivia Malone for PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM

“Songwriting is like a tornado, and we pray it blows through,” says Este. “It used to make me laugh, when I was at UCLA, that there were songwriting classes. But there’s not one way of writing a song. I know our process is very different.”

Alana added, “My songwriting style is, ‘Why not write a song about a booty call? And ‘3AM’ was born! That was a great day for my whole family. We don’t have secrets, but I do think my sisters want there to be!”

But while songwriting comes differently to each Haim sister, their decision to have pal Swift, who is the self-proclaimed “fourth Haim sister,” on their track “Gasoline” was an easy one. “She has always loved that song, so we thought it would be cool if she reimagined it,” Danielle explained. “We texted her and she replied straight away.”

Photo: Olivia Malone for PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM

She added, “The next morning it was in our inbox.”

Woman In Music Pt. III, which is nominated for two Grammy Awards at this Sunday’s ceremony, is streaming everywhere now.

Read more from Haim at net-a-porter.com.