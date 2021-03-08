Amy Schumer Recalls Time Ex-Boyfriend ‘Chased Her With A Knife’ During Conversation With Paris Hilton

Amy Schumer and Paris Hilton are speaking honestly about the abusive relationships they’ve endured in the past.

Schumer joined in on the latest episode of “This is Paris” to discuss everything from the IVF process to violent ex-boyfriends.

Looking back on the abuse she experienced while dating a guy in her early 20s, the comedian recalled how he “really wanted to hurt me” and “chased me with a knife.”

She continued, “One time I was in the shower, and he opened the shower curtain and just laughed at me. He even peed on me when I was in the shower.”

Hilton admitted that she had similar relationship experiences she couldn’t believe she stayed in.

The “Simple Life” alum added, “You feel ashamed almost and I would stick up for them.”

Schumer went on to talk about how her past experiences shaped her style of stand-up comedy, explaining, “What made me so sexual and talk about sexual stuff in stand-up… it was about control. If I felt a man was going to make a sexual comment about me, I wanted to make it first.”

Both Schumer and Hilton also spoke candidly about their experiences of going through IVF.

Schumer, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Chris Fischer back in 2019, said that the process was “really brutal and I had a really hard time.”

“It’s so emotional,” agreed Hilton, who is going through the experience right now.

The heiress star praised Boyfriend Carter Reum for being so supportive and amazing during the process.