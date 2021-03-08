Khloe Kardashian Talks Expanding Her Family Via Surrogacy With Tristan Thompson In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Click to share this via email

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are talking about expanding their family.

In a brand new sneak peek at the upcoming 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the Good American mogul, 36, and Tristan Thompson discuss the possibility of using a surrogate to welcome their second child together.

The on-again, off-again couple are already parents to daughter True, 2.

During the clip, Kardashian says to Thompson, “You’re trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it’s just scary.”

Despite being ready to add another child, the pair are still leaving many unclear of the relationship status. Even Scott Disick is confused, “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?”

But Tristan says he isn’t a “secret.”

Season 20 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres on March 18.