Olivia Jade Replies To TikTok User Who Asks How ‘Collage’ Is Going After Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade had a hilarious response for a follower who tried to ask about the infamous college admissions scandal involving her parents.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old YouTuber took to TikTok to reply to a comment asking, “How’s collage?”

“Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good,” quipped the social media star. “I actually love collaging. I’m working on this really f**king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It’s chef’s kiss, beautiful work I’ve done.”

The follower seemingly made a spelling error while trying to ask Giannulli about her time at the University of Southern California, which she has not attended since the scandal broke in March 2019.

“I never went back [to the University of Southern California]. I was too embarrassed… I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back,” she explained during her “Red Table Talk” interview last December.

Giannulli’s mom, Lori Loughlin, has been released from a federal prison in Dublin, Calif., where the “Full House” star completed a two-month sentence for paying a $500,000 bribe in order to gain her daughters’ admission into UCLA.

Her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his own five-month sentence for his role in the scheme.