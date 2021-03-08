‘Lovecraft Country’ Extra Calls Out HBO Show For Darkening Her Skin

HBO bosses say they are “disappointed” after a background actress reported having her skin darkened while appearing in an episode of “Lovecraft Country”.

Kelli Amirah took to TikTok last month to talk about the “uncomfortable” experience.

Amirah was hired to pose for a photograph as a young Ms. Osberta on her wedding day.

Revealing what happened while she was sitting in the makeup chair, she recalled, “I hear one of them mention how, ‘She’s a little lighter than’ the actress.”

Continuing, “And I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker. I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job.”

Explaining why didn’t feel like she was in a position to comment on the skin darkening, Amirah said, “I’m not s**t yet. I have no clout, no pull, no nothing.”

In a follow-up TikTok, the extra added, “As soon as we wrapped I went right back to hair and makeup and asked for some wipes because I refused to go out in the world like that.”

Sharing a statement with The Wrap on Monday, HBO responded, “We were very disappointed to learn of Ms. Amirah’s experience.”

Adding, g“This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future.”