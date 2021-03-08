Emilia Clarke Shares Reaction To ‘The Worst Skincare Advice’ She’s Ever Received

Emilia Clarke had the best reaction to someone suggesting she get fillers.

The “Game Of Thrones” alum, 34, joined Elle magazine for a new interview and explained some of the “the worst skincare advice” that she’s ever received.

“I once had a facialist who told me I needed filler,” Clarke recalled, revealing she was 28-years-old at the time. “I just showed her the door. I was literally just like, ‘get out.'”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Improvised An Entire ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene In The Fictional Valyrian Language

Later on, Clarke opened up about ageing in Hollywood.

“‘You’ve got this idea of ageing, and then you’ve got the idea of what ageing makes you look like,” she explained. “At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I’ve had more experiences, I’ve done all this stuff and I’m proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I’ve spent on this earth, I’m down for that.”

She added, “I look to women and actors who are older than me who are f**king beautiful and I think what your skin does as you age is elegant. I can imagine them all saying ‘Ssh, you do not get to talk about this yet,’ but I’ve got lines on my forehead.'”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Jumps Out Of A Plane To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday

According to Clarke, she’s never had any cosmetic work done to her face.

“I work in an industry where I’ve got to move my face, and I’ve got to be expressive,” Clarke concluded. “If my job is telling me that I need to have anything more than possibly a bit of Botox when I’m 45 or whatever, then I’ll stop doing the job.”