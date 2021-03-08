‘Kim’s Convenience’ Ending Next Month After Five Seasons

By Aynslee Darmon.

Andrew Phung, Simu Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Nicole Power
“Kim’s Convenience” is closing its doors.

The beloved Canadian comedy will conclude next month after five seasons on the air, CBC producers confirmed on Monday.

This means “Kim’s Convenience” will be a full season shorter than what was originally planned last year. CBC had previously renewed the series for two more seasons after gaining a global following on Netflix.

In a statement from the show’s producers, the series will come to an end because the co-creators of “Kim’s Convenience” are “moving on to other projects.” Continuing, “Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.”

“Kim’s Convenience” films in Toronto and stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power.

Following the news, members of the cast reacted on social media:

The final episode of “Kim’s Convenience” will air on April 13.

