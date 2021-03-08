‘Kim’s Convenience’ Ending Next Month After Five Seasons

“Kim’s Convenience” is closing its doors.

The beloved Canadian comedy will conclude next month after five seasons on the air, CBC producers confirmed on Monday.

This means “Kim’s Convenience” will be a full season shorter than what was originally planned last year. CBC had previously renewed the series for two more seasons after gaining a global following on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Surprises In ‘Dream’ ‘Mandalorian’ Role

In a statement from the show’s producers, the series will come to an end because the co-creators of “Kim’s Convenience” are “moving on to other projects.” Continuing, “Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.”

“Kim’s Convenience” films in Toronto and stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power.

Following the news, members of the cast reacted on social media:

RELATED: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Simu Liu Announced As New UNICEF Canada Ambassador

Disappointing news today. I’m heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou. pic.twitter.com/c1LAg0F58m — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 8, 2021

It was announced today that the current season of #kimsconvenience will be our last and we will not make a season 6. It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NulUp4R6Ln — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) March 8, 2021

I have no words for now. Only a profound sense of loss and sadness. Love you, brother. https://t.co/ARaXROozBo — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) March 8, 2021

I’ll miss my fam. Thanks for 5 incredible years ❤️ #okseeyou pic.twitter.com/s5PSMKwSu9 — Michael Musi (@MichaelMusi) March 8, 2021

It's been an incredible five seasons. Thanks & gratitude to all the incredible artists, crew, writers, producers & fans who have come together to tell this story and celebrate this family. ❤️🇰🇷 https://t.co/f3PheHXc45 — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) March 8, 2021

The final episode of “Kim’s Convenience” will air on April 13.