#RespectShakira Begins Trending After Soccer Fans Brandish Misogynistic Banner

By Sarah Curran.

Shakira
Fans of Shakira are putting their foot down against an offensive banner directed at the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

Photographs of Paris Saint-Germain fans holding a banner reading “Shakira a La Jonquera” have been circulating ahead of the soccer team facing Barcelona in the UEFA Championship League on Wednesday, March 10.

Shakira’s husband, Gerard Piqué, has been playing for Barcelona since 2008.

Situated on the border of France and Spain, La Jonquera is known for being host to one of Europe’s largest brothels. 

Outraged supporters of the 44-year-old music star have taken to Twitter to defend her using #RespectShakira.

Shakira was previously targeted by similar misogynistic behaviour in 2012, when Real Madrid fans passed around a naked blowup doll with “Shakira” written across it

