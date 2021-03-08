RespectShakira Begins Trending After Soccer Fans Brandish Misogynistic Banner

Fans of Shakira are putting their foot down against an offensive banner directed at the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

Photographs of Paris Saint-Germain fans holding a banner reading “Shakira a La Jonquera” have been circulating ahead of the soccer team facing Barcelona in the UEFA Championship League on Wednesday, March 10.

Shakira’s husband, Gerard Piqué, has been playing for Barcelona since 2008.

🙏| Time and again we are seeing instances of hardworking women being insulted or slut-shamed, be it in music industry or, in this instance, the soccer world. It’s time we raise our voices and denounce such misogyny.#RespectShakira #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/7jhTOzTuX2 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 8, 2021

Situated on the border of France and Spain, La Jonquera is known for being host to one of Europe’s largest brothels.

Outraged supporters of the 44-year-old music star have taken to Twitter to defend her using #RespectShakira.

It’s not even one team. It’s all of them. The culture around football clubs and the sexist comments they make aimed at women is common place and it’s sickening. It needs to STOP. For years they’ve been degrading Shakira in so many ways and nobody does anything. #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/1alJTO7DQY — kal (@FallingIntoShak) March 7, 2021

It's 2021 and there are still people who have the audacity to make these misogynogin comments, It's something that has always been seen in football culture and has to stop. Shakira is an unproblematic legend who doesn't deserve to be degraded like this #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/SVkuTsxdV8 — JD (@juan_repspace) March 7, 2021

Shakira Mebarak is an esteemed, intelligent, unproblematic global icon, and it should make you sick to your stomach to see her targeted in such a disgusting, belittling, objectifying manner. And during Women’s History Month? Put some respect on her name. #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/gXBn3tH30m — Wolfie🥀Shakira’s Burner Account (@AlphasofShak) March 8, 2021

Just when you think PSG fans can’t be any more pathetic, they surprise you again. Everything about that club is disgusting, from their players to their fans. No class, no respect, nothing.

Anyways, happy Women’s Day to every woman and especially to our queen #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/EzKsbQymkw — Elena ∞ (@Barcelenaa) March 8, 2021

Shakira was previously targeted by similar misogynistic behaviour in 2012, when Real Madrid fans passed around a naked blowup doll with “Shakira” written across it.