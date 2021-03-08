Hillary Clinton Comments On Meghan Markle’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Interview With Oprah

Hillary Clinton is the latest public figure to weigh in on Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Clinton shared her thoughts on the treatment of the couple by family members and the British tabloids.

“I found it so heart-rending to watch,” she said, adding it was “heartbreaking” that Meghan wasn’t accepted by not just by “the permanent bureaucracy that surrounds the royal family, but by the media in the UK.”

Clinton continued, “You know I’ve had my time in the box with the British tabloids, as anybody who is in the public eye has had. And their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, ‘Let’s just paper it over and pretend that it didn’t happen or it will go away, just keep your head down.’ Well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down. You know, this is 2021 and she wanted to live her life, she wanted to be fully engaged and she had every right to hope for that.”

.@HillaryClinton on Harry and Meghan interview: “Every institution has got to make more space and acceptance for young people coming up, particularly young women, who should not be forced into a mold that is no longer relevant, not only for them, but for our society.” pic.twitter.com/aso7CRqHs1 — Washington Post Live (@postlive) March 8, 2021

Adding that it was “heartbreaking to see the two of them sitting there having to describe how difficult it was to be accepted, to be integrated, not just into the Royal Family as they described, but more painfully into the larger societies whose narrative is driven by tabloids that are living in the past.”

For those who missed "Oprah With Meghan And Harry", you can watch on the GlobalTV app or StackTV.