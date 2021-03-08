Hugh Jackman Praises ‘Courageous’ Meghan And Harry Interview: ‘Everyone Needs To See This’

Hugh Jackman is sharing his support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Sunday night’s sit down interview with Oprah.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Greatest Showman” star encouraged all of his followers to go watch the explosive two-hour special.

“I recommend Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry, which Deb [wife Deborra-lee Furness] and I, and millions of people around the world, watched last night, with astonishment,” wrote the Academy Award-nominee.

“Because there we were, watching an incredibly high-profile woman, and her husband, speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about the hardest time in their life and their cry for help.”

Jackman sits on the board of Gotcha 4 Life, an organization in Sydney that deals with this issue of suicide.

He continued, “Last night I thought everyone needs to see this, because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone. Seek help, and if you’re not getting help where you’re looking for it, keep looking.”

Praising Meghan and Harry once again, the actor added, “And I just want to say thank you Meghan, thank you Harry, for your courage.”