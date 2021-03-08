HBO Max Accidentally Leaks ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Click to share this via email

HBO Max has released a statement after “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was accidentally released onto the streaming platform 10 days early.

On Monday afternoon, users who started watching “Tom & Jerry” were instead shown the DC Comics film.

The issue has since been corrected, with HBO Max responding on Monday evening.

“‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes,” said the streamer in a statement shared with ComicBook.com.

Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa are among the big names who feature in the star-studded action flick, which is set for release on March 18.

The film sees Bruce Wayne (Affleck) join forces with Diana Prince (Gadot) to recruit a team who will attempt to protect the world from an assault of catastrophic proportions.