The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Is First Ever Song To Spend Entire Year In The Billboard Top 10

The Weeknd has just added another record breaking accomplishment to his growing list of achievements.

The Canadian superstar’s “Blinding Lights” has become the first ever song to spend a whole year in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

“Blinding Lights” was one of the landmark songs of 2020 after earning enormous virality on TikTok.

Post Malone’s “Circles” was the last song the hold the record, with 39 weeks spent in the top 10.

It’s been a memorable year for the Toronto-born singer, who belted out an array of his biggest hits while performing at the Super Bowl half-time show back in February.

Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaimed Feb. 7 as “The Weeknd Day” in honour of the occasion.

“This Sunday — on Super Bowl Sunday — we celebrate The Weeknd as he becomes the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian to ever perform live at one of the world’s most watched events,” reads the proclamation